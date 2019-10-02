TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

11 hours ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 02 - 10 -2019

By The Nigeria Voice
In the tenth month, the waters of NOAH decreased and the top of the mountains were seen. I decree and declare, in the name above every other name, "JESUS", everything that stands as mountain in your life is brought low and leveled now, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Your blessings are made manifest henceforth, and no man born of a woman, dead or alive, known and unknown, can subdue you again, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a blessed mid week.


