Today's Christian Devotion 09 - 09 -2019

Colossians 2:13 The father has delivered and drawn us to himself out of the control and the dominion of darkness and has transferred us into the kingdom of the son of his love". God said it, l believe it and case settled. I thank God for delivering us from darkness to the light of the Son of his love, Jesus Christ.

May this light lead us through this day, week, this month, this quarter and all the days of our lives, to dwell in his presence always, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

His presence shall deliver to us, all our hanging blessings. It will connect us to that Great helper that will make our story to be heard and celebrated, even as he raises us as great helpers to someone out there in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have an enjoyable monday.