Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 31 - 07 - 2019

By The Nigerian Voice
Brethren, may you not walk away from the grace of God, may you not walk away from the love of God, may you not walk away from under the shadow of the almighty, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Anything that will want to entice or induce you from God will be shredded by the power of the almighty, may your place in God not be taken by another, may you constantly abide in the presence of God, all the days of your life in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have an awesome day.


