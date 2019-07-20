Today's Christian Devotion 20 - 07 - 2019

"Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need." Hebrews 4:16

Father God, I come before you this morning in awe of who you are and of the amazing privilege that we have to approach your throne boldly. Thank you for this awesome gift of life this day. Today, I bring these requests before you for this my Brethren in Christ;

Brethren, where there is pain in your life, may God apply a soothing balm. Where there is sorrow, may he fill them with joy. Where there is turmoil, may God grant you peace. Where there is confusion, may he give you clarity. Where there is deep hurt, may he deliver encouragement. May God restore hope to your hopelessness and rest when you are weary, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and enjoy your weekend.