4 hours ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 16 - 07 - 2019

By The Nigerian Voice
This day, the Lord God Almighty will release the dew of heaven and water all your plans and activities for maximum results and great rewards, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Every satanic raincoat preventing the blessings of God from penetrating into your life, shall catch fire now. Every counterfeit blessing hindering the manifestation of the original blessings of God for your life, shall fade away, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Every satanic rat race war organised from the kingdom of darkness to eat up your pocket and prosperity, shall die, in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

You're blessed in the morning and you're blessed in the evening. Just have faith in God, and all shall be well with you in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a fantastic day.


