2 hours ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 10 - 07 - 2019

By The Nigerian Voice
"Blessed is every one that feareth the Lord ;that walketh in his ways, for thou shalt eat the labour of thine hands, happy shalt thou be,and it shall be well with thee." ps 128:1-2. Brethren, God has blessed you with all divine blessings in heavenly places, therefore key into it now. Blessings is a force that releases the goodness of God upon you, blessings of God maketh rich without adding any sorrow. Proverbs 10:22.

I therefore pray for you this morning, against ancient gate of your father's house that refuses you to prosper, it shall be opened for you now by fire, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Ancestral strongman, sitting upon your blessings, shall somersault and die, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Among the pillars of Zion,you will appear by fire, and possess your possessions, in the name of Jesus, Amen and Amen.

Good morning and have a blissful Day.


