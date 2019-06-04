Today's Christian Devotion 04 - 06 - 2019

Beloved, thus said the Lord,"I know the thought I have for you, the thought of good and not of evil, to give you an expected end" Jer.29:11.

Therefore, I join my faith with yours this beautiful morning to declare that no man born of woman, dead or alive, known or unknown can stand against the good plans of God for you and your entire household, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. His words and promises upon you shall surely come to pass, he will never lie for he is not a man.

Walk in dominion as you possess your possession in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a great day.