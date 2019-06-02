Today's Christian Devotion 02- 06 - 2019

"Impossibility was made possible in the 6th month of that year. Mary and Elizabeth immediately became the talk of the town. Mary conceived without man's assistance, Elizabeth unexpectedly noticed for the first time that she was 6 months pregnant. Same impossibility will repeat this 6th month in your life, career, concerning your health, business and family in Jesus, name, amen.

The Angel from God is here with your good news. June shall leave a joyous taste in your mouth, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

I welcome you in the name of Jesus Christ to your month of Angelic visitation.(Luk 1:26-56).

Good morning and have a wonderful new week