Today's Christian Devotion 16 - 05 - 2019

EXODUS 2:24 “And God heard their groaning, and God remembered his covenant with Abraham, with Isaac, and with Jacob”

Brethren, the Lord has heard your cry, and he has found a vessel of assistance for you. Help is here for you for your suffering is over in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Those that saw you in Egypt yesterday will be surprised to see you in your promise land henceforth in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Every unrepentant power dragging you back on the path of your miracle shall end like Pharaoh in the rivers of God’s judgment, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

For all your sufferings, God has restored established, strengthened and settled you, in Jesus name, amen. Anyone in the custody of your blessings is defeated today in Jesus mighty name amen.

Good morning and have a rewarding day.