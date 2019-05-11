TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 11 - 05 - 2019

By The Nigerian Voice
"Who is it that speaks, and It comes to pass, when the LORD has not commanded it?" Every unholy gathering and evil conspiracy against you and your household shall not stand, neither shall it come to pass in Jesus name, amen.

May the Lord wrap his loving arms around you today, give you his loving peace, protect you from all evils, bless your job, bless your family and let your mouth be full of his praise at the end of today in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a peaceful weekend.


