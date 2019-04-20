Today's Christian Devotion 20 - 04 - 2019

On this holy Saturday, we remember the supreme sacrifice of our beautiful King, the Lord Jesus Christ. Led like a lamb to the slaughter, clothed in humility and grace, He willingly offered himself to death so that we might live forever. We are truly thankful for the extent of His love, stretched out on a cruel wooden cross.

We dwell on the pain he bore for us and are truly grateful for the forgiveness that He offers. I pray this morning that as you worship and praise today, may he help you to live in the wonder of His goodness and marvel at his endless grace, and may the veil of darkness transform to the brightest light; may the most dreadful end become the most beautiful beginning; may the depth of despair fade to reveal hope everlasting; may the curse of death be defeated by eternal life in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May you continue to walk in the light of His life, hope, truth, freedom and forgiveness, this day and everyday, in the mighty name of Jesus Christ, amen.

Good morning and do have a blessed and meditative holy Saturday.