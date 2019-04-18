Today's Christian Devotion 18 - 04 - 2019

This early morning, may the Great Mighty God enter into your life gloriously, powerfully, anew and afresh to possess your life fully and chase away, expunge, destroy and burn to ashes every wrong dwellers in your life in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May God of Heaven and Earth give you total freedom, amazing victories, rest of mind, dominion of distinction, peace and joy unspeakable in Jesus name, amen.

As you are going out in peace this morning, you will go in safety and come back in peace with abundance of blessings and astonishing testimonies in Jesus name, amen.

Our God is able to carry you through; and may he bless your day in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning and have a wonderful day.