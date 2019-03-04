TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Today's Christian Devotion 05-03-2019

The GIFTS STARTED ARRIVING in the THIRD MONTH and CONTINUED to PILE up FOR the NEXT FOUR MONTHS.* 2 chronicles 31:7 (GNB)

I decree by the authority that cannot fail, may your long awaited blessings start to arive this 3rd month in Jesus name, amen.

Starting from this 3rd month, you will begin to receive uncommon favour and help from far and near, in Jesus name amen, amen.

Today, may Glorious things be spoken of you. No reproach. No scandal. No shame. No disgrace. No bad news. No satanic plans against you and yours shall see the light of the day. Only glorious things shall be spoken of you and in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning and have a fruitful day.


