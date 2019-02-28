Today's Christian Devotion 01-03-2019

This is the month that the Lord has made and you will rejoice and be glad in it. In this month of March, you shall march forward by fire and nothing shall stop you in Jesus name, amen.

God shall supernaturally bless you in a new dimension and lead you to the path of success in all your endeavours in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen. Your coast shall be vastly enlarged and your harvests shall be awesome and great, in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

In this month of grace, the grace of God shall speak for you and you shall operate in an unusual pattern and frequency, in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning, happy new month and have a restful weekend.