TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

11 hours ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 22- 02 -2019

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

Job 5:12 He disappointeth the devices of the crafty, so that their hands cannot perform their evil enterprise. The Almighty God will expose, frustrate and disappoint the token of liars in your life. He will render impotent their strategies in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

All their trading activities against your life shall record loses for them and profit for you in Jesus mighty name, Amen.

Surely, In the land of trouble, your portion shall be empty,

In the house of problems, you shall not be an occupant, In the list of sudden death, your name will be missing but among those that will Breakforth into Breakthroughs, Success, Uncommon favour, Unexplainable Connection and Timeless Testimonies, your name will Top the list in the Mighty Name of Jesus Christ, Amen!

Good morning and have a Miraculous day!


the Life you don't touch don't talk of you
By: funmi

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists