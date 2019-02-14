Today's Christian Devotion 14-02 -2019

Brethren, Today, God will compensate you with unimaginable breakthrough that will open the gateway of your closed laughter.

God will make you laugh so much that all that hear of your good news including your enemies will laugh and celebrate with you in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Today, you are moving from glory to greater glory in the name of Jesus, amen.

Life is turn by turn, therefore arise, laugh and shine for your light and turn have come, in Jesus name...amen.

Good morning and have a great day.