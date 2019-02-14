TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

2 hours ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 14-02 -2019

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

Brethren, Today, God will compensate you with unimaginable breakthrough that will open the gateway of your closed laughter.

God will make you laugh so much that all that hear of your good news including your enemies will laugh and celebrate with you in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Today, you are moving from glory to greater glory in the name of Jesus, amen.

Life is turn by turn, therefore arise, laugh and shine for your light and turn have come, in Jesus name...amen.

Good morning and have a great day.


DANGERS AND DIFFICULTIES HAVE NOT DETERRED US IN THE PAST AND WILL NOT FRIGHTEN US NOW.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists