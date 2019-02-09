TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Today's Christian Devotion 09-02-2019

By The Nigerian Voice
2 Kings 2:21 And he went forth unto the spring of the waters, and cast the salt in there, and said, Thus saith the LORD, I have healed these waters; there shall not be from thence any more death or barren land.

IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS, I DECREE THE SOURCE OF YOUR LIFE BE FREE FROM EVERY CURSES & COVENANTS FROM TODAY. . .

THE LORD WILL HEAL YOUR SOURCE, BLESS YOU INDEED AND ENLARGE YOUR COAST ABUNDANTLY IN JESUS MIGHTY NAME, AMEN. . . .

Good morning and have a wonderful weekend


Donot argue with a fool,because some one may not be able to tell who the fool is.
By: Hettie

