Today's Christian Devotion 06-11-2018

May the Lord be the driver of your destiny vehicle. Your destiny vehicle shall not be punctured. All that you need to arrive at your destination of rest, Heaven shall release to you. This day, God Almighty shall give you perfect rest.

Every attack, trouble, huddle, problem, failure, combating with your rest, is expiring now in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen

May the God of Elijah arise for your sake and defend His interest in your life and perfect His purpose and work in your life. You are blessed and any one that curses you and your blessings, shall be cursed, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

May the Lord God specially bless you and make you a blessing to others, in Jesus name...amen.

Good morning and have a wonderful day.