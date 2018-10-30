Today's Christian Devotion 30-10-2018

Today, the Almighty God will dismantle every roadblock created by enemies to prevent you from moving to higher ground. He will arrest and destroy every unseen force of darkness that has been wasting your blessings and every fruitless tree in your life shall be uprooted in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Every relationship that never added value to your life will be terminated by the power of the Holy Spirit and every deception that has succeeded in wasting your glory shall be aborted permanently in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning and do have a victorious day.