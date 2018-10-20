Here Are Signs That a Woman Could Be Infertile!

Bad news? It’s common for women to experience infertility issues Good news: Mordern science can help out.

Many of these woman have no symptoms. They don’t have any reason to suspect they may have infertility until they start trying to conceive.For this reason, it’s recommended that women who’ve been trying to get pregnant for over a year without success seek the advice of a doctor. After the age 35, that timeline is reduced to six months. Infertility issues increase with age. Here are some signs you coud be infertile.

1. Irregular periods

The average woman’s cycle is 28 days long. If you’re cycle is like playing darts and you are never sure when your period will arrive, you have irregular periods hun. See a gynecologist just to be sure.

2. Painful or heavy periods

Most women experience cramps with their periods.If you have Thika falls in your pants every month or experience cramps so bad you stay in bed for days that may be a symptom of endometriosis. Remember though it’s not uncommon for you to have an off month here and there. Factors like stress or heavy workouts can cause your period to temporarily disappear. But if you haven’t had a period in months, it’s time to get your fertility checked.

3. Symptoms of hormone fluctuations

Skin issues, reduced sex drive,facial hair growth,thinning hair, and sudden weight gain can be signs that your hormones are all over the place and that you need to see a gyna to rule out a condition that may cause infertility.

We do not need to suffer in silence any more when modern science has created procedures to help with infertility. Sis, these procedure costs a bomb, so make sure you get regular pap smears and speak to gyna just to