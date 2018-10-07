Today's Christian Devotion 07-10-2018

Hannah understood the mystery of the power of God, that was why she kept on visiting Shiloh, even when her petitions were not granted, until that faithful day. Today, that Holy church, where you are worshiping, is your Shiloh. I pray for you, that God that remembered Hannah and took away her pains and sorrow, shall remember you and answer all your outstanding prayer requests, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

What men are seeing as impossible in your life, the God of all possibility shall arise for your sake and turn that issue of impossibility in your life, to dumbfounding testimony, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

May God arise today and use his morning beams to chase all your griefs away in Jesus name amen.

Believe in the power of His might...

He shall certainly remember and honour you like Hannah in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and have a rewarding new week.