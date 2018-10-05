Today's Christian Devotion 05 -10-2018

If you are looking for wealth,

Somebody is looking for health.

If you are looking for health,

Somebody just died.

If you are looking for power,

Somebody had acquired and used it and is now powerless.

Each time a new mansion springs from the earth, a new grave is dug below the earth.

Each time you drive a fancy car, somebody somewhere is dying in a car crash.

Each time you throw away a morsel, somebody is searching for a morsel to survive.

Each time you ask God to promote or change your present situation

Somebody is praying to get to your present situation.

For each smile on the planet,

There is a drop of tear in another place on the planet.

For each celebration of child birth,

There are tears of burial somewhere out there.

The joy of life lies in knowing your limitations and your final and inevitable destination.

May you be blessed with contentment and may you be guided rightly in Jesus name amen. Good morning and have a peaceful weekend.