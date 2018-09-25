Today's Christian Devotion 25-09-2018

Today, The Ancient of Days shall arise and silence every roaring Lion assigned to devour your labour, your marriage, your career, your business, your academic, your health, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Every caterpillar commissioned from the kingdom of darkness to waste your efforts and labour, shall be crushed to pieces in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen. Every parasite, drinking the milk and honey of your labour, shall be utterly destroyed. Every satanic basket attached to your harvest and finance, shall catch fire, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

You shall not labour in vain, Heaven shall reward your labour with divine benefits and increase you mightily, in the name of Jesus...amen.

May the Lord multiply your reward, in whatsoever your hand findeth doing. You are blessed and secured in Christ Jesus...amen.

Be glad and rejoice because your case is settled in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and have a successful day.