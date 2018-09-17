Today's Christian Devotion 17 -09- 2018

As you step out today in search of your daily bread, you shall return satisfied and rejoicing. The All Powerful God, shall dismantle anything fashioned to frustrate your today. You shall have a great day. For your sake, the Angelic assistant shall descend to give you, your today's potion.

All your outstanding dues and benefits shall be delivered suddenly to you by the ultimate power of God this week in the Mighty name of Jesus....amen.

Every invisible hands assigned to take away from you what gives you joy, shall be cut off. Because whatsoever that is placed in the Hand of God is secured, you, your love ones and the labour of your hands are secured in Christ Jesus, amen. May the Lord gladden your heart today with unlimited joy. It's well with you, In the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Do good to others and good things shall come your ways. May the living God bless this new week for you in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and have a peaceful week.