Today's Christian Devotion 13-09-2018

Today, by the help of God Almighty, you shall walk into victory and nothing shall defile you. In your today's adventure, you shall not be stranded. Jesus Christ, the way maker shall show you the way and lead you to the palace of your breakthroughs, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

This day, in whatsoever you do, you shall not be found wanting. Heaven shall perfect your dealings and your engagement with positive results, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Every time table of the enemy over your life, family, career, business, ministry, shall catch fire. And any power assigned to ridicule your daily bread, shall be cut off. Heaven, your helper shall bless you, multiply you and promote you, because you're more than a conqueror in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Good morning and have a fruitful day.