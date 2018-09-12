Today's Christian Devotion 12 -09-2018

For new, fresh and better leaves to spring forth, in a tree, the old leaves have to fall down. I pray for you prophetically this day, that whatsoever that needs to die within and around you for you to live, shall die. Every old garment covering your new garment of honour, shall catch fire now. Your delay shall expire and your manifestation shall come forth. Your disappointment shall end and your appointment shall begins now. Your shame shall surrender to your glory. Your ill health shall disappear and your good and sound health health shall appear. Your trouble shall fade away and your peace shall take over, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

This day, old songs shall cease from your mouth and you shall begin to sing new songs and dance your dance of victory, in the name of Jesus...amen.

Today, every negative and old story of your life shall be converted to new positive story and glory, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Honour God and His commandments... And it shall be well with you in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and have a fruitful day.