TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Christian Devotion | 8 September 2018 10:32 CET

Today’s Christian Devotion 08 - 08- 2018

By The Nigerian Voice

Psm 37:25” I have been young, and now am old;

yet have I not seen the righteous forsaken, nor his seed begging bread.”

Beloved you may be facing health challenge, financial hardship, marital burden, loneliness, limitation in success and the likes..trust God’s faithfulness forever to see you true... you shall be remembered for good and the story of your life shall end in praise in Jesus mighty name...amen.

Good Morning and have a wonderful weekend


" A good coat takes the pride of the wearer and the maker " By Omage Moses Aigboje .
By: Omage Moses Aigboje

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists