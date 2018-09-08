Today’s Christian Devotion 08 - 08- 2018

Psm 37:25” I have been young, and now am old;

yet have I not seen the righteous forsaken, nor his seed begging bread.”

Beloved you may be facing health challenge, financial hardship, marital burden, loneliness, limitation in success and the likes..trust God’s faithfulness forever to see you true... you shall be remembered for good and the story of your life shall end in praise in Jesus mighty name...amen.

Good Morning and have a wonderful weekend