Today's Christian Devotion 28 -08-2018

When a person's life attracts the favour of God, he reaps even where he did not sow. He receives what he did not ask from God his creator and he will be honoured even by his enemies. Other people's peak becomes his beginning.

Favour comes to him even from the most unlikely sources.

Today and all the days of your life, may your life and those of your family members continue to attract God's favour in Jesus mighty name. Amen.

Good morning. Have a blessed day.