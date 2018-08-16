Today's Christian Devotion 16 -08-2018

Isa 51:3 ”For the Lord shall comfort Zion: he will comfort all her waste places; and he will make her wilderness like Eden,

and her desert like the garden of the Lord; joy and gladness shall be found therein, thanksgiving, and the voice of melody.”

Beloved this is the word of God concerning you this morning. Your situation maybe inexplainable but I admonish you under God to look beyond where you are now or where you are coming from and look at where God is taking you to.

The almighty will change your story to a better one to your own amazement in Jesus name amen. Your better days are here in Jesus mighty name amen.

Good Morning and have a joyous day.