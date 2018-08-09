Today's Christian Devotion 091 -08-2018

Every rod of affliction, every cane of torment, every weapon of darkness designed for you, shall backfire to the sender. Every wicked hands raised against you, shall wither. And anything programmed into today by the wicked, to trouble your wellbeing, peace and joy, shall become impotent, in the Mighty name of Jesus....amen.

Today, the Lord shall plug you into the socket of favour and power in Jesus name amen. You shall be highly favoured and from above, Heaven shall release upon you, supernatural power to dominate, conquer and subject your enemies under your feet forever, in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Just continue to thank God for yesterday and He will make your today more glorious than yesterday in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and have a favourable day.