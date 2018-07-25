Today’s Christian Devotion 25-07-2018

May the King of Kings arise and silence every satanic king assigned to supervise evil and bondage into your life, after the order of Satan. Every task master co-ordinating and effecting, sickness, hardship, battles, disappointment, affliction, in your life, shall die. And every secret and open stubborn pursuer of your life, shall pay with their lives, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

God Almighty shall turn His attention to you and revive your dreams and aspirations for speedy manifestation in Jesus name amen. You shall make it in Jesus name amen. Every obstacles on your way to greatness, shall be dissolved. You shall not fail. You shall climb higher by the supreme power of the Almighty, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen

Relax...

Because Jesus is with you, no one can stand and succeed against you in Jesus name amen. Good night.