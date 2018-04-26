Tribute Lifestyle Launches In Nigeria

Lagos, 21st April: Tribute Lifestyle Limited, an indigenous cosmetics manufacturing company with European heritage has officially launched in Nigeria. The official launch took place at the Radisson Blu hotel Ikeja, with the presence of about 270 guests.

“We are super excited to be having our launch event! today”, Said Hanna Einarsson, Tribute Lifestyle’s CEO. “We have planned for a great day full of trainings and excitement for our Distributors coming from all over Nigeria! What is beautiful with the Tribute business model is that it is a combination of online and offline which gives any entrepreneur the opportunity to partake”.

“We will continue to grow in Nigeria to offer this amazing opportunity to people from all walks of life. Our vision is to start 1 million entrepreneurs in Nigeria and to create sustainable incomes for all our entrepreneurs”.

A new product adding to the already existing product portfolio of skincare and fragrances was also launched at the event; Allure Skin Nourishing Cream, a specially designed cream that delivers vital benefits the skin and helps minimize discolouration and dryness all over the body.

Hanna Einarsson also mentions about future plans. “We also have more exciting launches and products to share throughout the year!”

Distributors from all around Nigeria had traveled into Lagos to be celebrated at the event, as the many of them were also presented with their cheques to celebrate their hard work so far.

Tribute is a product based multilevel marketing company that is built on a dream of affordable luxury while creating a better life for people. Tribute offer a range of superior quality products, from the sophisticated Fragrances developed in Europe to the Skin Care products adjusted to fit the climate of Nigeria to the alluring, softening soaps to the body lotions to make your skin glow.