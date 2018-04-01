TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Beauty & Fashion | 1 April 2018 22:46 CET

ARISE Fashion Week 2018 Day 1: Abaya Lagos

By Funmi Okeowo
The runway shows of the highly anticipated ARISE Fashion Week kicked off on 31st March 2018 at Lagos Continental Hotel (formerly Intercontinental Hotel) with stunning collections from various designers across Africa.

Abaya Lagos dazzled guests with Arabian-inspired cosmopolitan designs accentuated with turbans and sunshades.

Other designers who showcased on Day 1 include Ziva Lagos, About That Curvy Life, Divine Endowment, House of Divas, Vonne Couture, Andrea Iyamah, Kluk CGDT, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Laurence Airline and Fashpa.

See photos from Abaya Lagos below:































pasion w.out action is mere fashion,back up ur pasion with action n u wil function
By: enobong ebong

