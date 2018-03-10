Multi award winning Uk based Nigerian entrepreneurs; Yvonne Aiyegbeni, Feyisola Adeyemi and Tola Onigbanjo covers the march edition of BlackNBold Magazine.

Yvonne Aiyegbeni is the wife of former Nigerian International footballer; Yakubu Aiyegbeni. She is also the daughter of Kadiri Ikhana who once played for the Nigerian national team. She is the founder of the fashion brand “Perfecto” which caters for women of colour. She is a visionary with a unique approach to her craft and she is gradually becoming a powerful force to be reckoned with in the Uk.

Feyisola Adeyemi is the founder of the Luxury By Feyi brand, a famous fashion line in the Uk. She was recently featured in Vogue Uk as an inspiration to the next generation of African fashion entrepreneurs in Diaspora.

Tola Onigbanjo also known as Wisetola is the founder of one of Uk most successful black events; Women4Africa which was birthed out of her lifelong passion to see women honoured and celebrated for their good works and contribution to the society. She is known for her strong dedication for celebrating and empowering African women in diaspora.

Credit:

Photography: @o_oseyits for @kndmedia

Cover celebrity: @perfectobyyvonne @feyibylbf @wisetola

Makeup: @alali_makeupartist

Hair: @carrissahair

Artwork: @henexstudios

Cover design: @heimdallinc

Outfits by: @luxurybyfeyi

Stylist: @josephinebennettstyle