1 March 2018

Nollywood Actress, Moyo Lawal Show’s off Flawless Thigh in Sexy Outfit

By The Nigerian Voice

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, is not only good at acting but also a slayer when it comes to stepping out in lovely outfits.

The actress has tried at paying much attention to her wardrobe that she has been able to move with the trends in the fashion industry.

Trying her body in a new wear, the actress showed her fans that she is not just blessed with great curves but also fresh skin which does not have any form of blemish


By: Dawud Ahmed Olayemi

