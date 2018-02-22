Funke Adesiyan (Actress) Steps out in Dumps her Designers Outfit

Sometimes, it is god to feel one’s self and do away with the regular makeup and sexy fashion outfit and just go team natural like popular Yoruba actress, Funke Adesiyan.

The actress recently chose to do away with makeup as she stepped out with her makeup free face and also not with the regular foreign expensive outfits like she used to do.

It was all about team natural as she remembered her Ibadan root which made her go out in wrapper and blouse.

The actress is just one of many that loves being herself irrespective of what is being said about her and that is because she has grown past any form of negativity as she has been able to remain focus knowing what she is aiming at.