TheNigerianVoice

1 February 2018

Actress, Omotola Jalade Stuns in Red Outfit Ahead of Birthday

Does pretty Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade, really look like a 40year old woman? Because this woman here is too pretty that and ageless.

Well, thank God she got married early and her hubby is one man who understood her well and has been supporting her all along giving her all the best life has to offer.

The actress has stepped into her birth month and she is elated to be counting down to her big 40th birthday.

It has not been an easy journey though but God has really seen her through and against all odds, she has been able to pull through and remain relevant.


