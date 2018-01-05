TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

5 January 2018

What can You see in Actress, Pat Agwu Photo?

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

You will agree with me that the inscription behind Nollywood actress, Pat Agwu, really speaks volume considering what the actress put on display.

She is enjoying the buzz that comes with her fame and she is utilizing every opportunity within her reach to make a name for herself.

The actress is not slowing down when it comes to flaunting of backside because she has been seriously working on hers to ensure that it can compete with the backside of many in the industry.

She recently posed for photos and it was clear that she is not having bra on which helped in selling out how unique her body is but the inscription behind her has said it all for those who might want try contacting her for private chat.

“No life guard on duty, parents are responsible for the safety of their children.”


having something to argue gives meaning,direction,action and thinking to life
By: Iddi Ibrahim

