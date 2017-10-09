Actress, Ini Edo Causes Stir at Friend’s wedding

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, keps looking radiant and sexy by the day and that is because God has been on her side and she has been able to let go lots of thoughts that could weigh her down.

The actress was a guest at a wedding over the weekend and she almost stole the show with her dazzling outfit which brought out another side of her beauty.

Ini has really up her game when it comes to fashion and this time, she did not fail as all eye turned to her when she stepped into the hall.

She is indeed a beauty to behold and hopefully, her fans will get to know the lucky man that will be able to win her heart again.