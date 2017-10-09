Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Beauty | 9 October 2017 12:44 CET

Actress, Ini Edo Causes Stir at Friend’s wedding

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, keps looking radiant and sexy by the day and that is because God has been on her side and she has been able to let go lots of thoughts that could weigh her down.

The actress was a guest at a wedding over the weekend and she almost stole the show with her dazzling outfit which brought out another side of her beauty.

Ini has really up her game when it comes to fashion and this time, she did not fail as all eye turned to her when she stepped into the hall.

She is indeed a beauty to behold and hopefully, her fans will get to know the lucky man that will be able to win her heart again.


Nollywood Beauty

The time to repair the roof is when the sun is shinning.
By: K.OWARE - Hamburg

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists