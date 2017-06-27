If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Glamour | 27 June 2017 14:06 CET

Actress, Empress Njamah Shows off her Range Rover with Customize Plate Number

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, is doing well for herself that she cannot hold back the joy that comes with given.

The actress, who has been blessed by the prayers of the little children she has been helping in her locality decided to show part of the blessings God has blessed her with.

Just like some of her colleagues who are doing fine with various luxuries, the actress showed off her Rang Rover ride as she strike a pose with it.

She is sure blessed that she got a customized plate number for it to stand her out wherever she goes to.


the right from wrong is the left.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists