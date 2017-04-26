8 Effective Ways To Avoid Breast Sagging

Eventually, at some point in a woman’s life, no matter how hard she tries to avoid it, her breasts will sag. However, there are a number of things a woman can do to avoid early breast sagging and maintain her youthful appearance for as long as possible. Jumia Travel and Jumia Mobile Week share 8 ways to avoid breast sagging.

Wear a Supportive Bra that’s Your Size

Getting a supportive fitted bra that is your size will help to give your breasts the support they need. It will also help your breast to resist gravity and reduce bouncing when you walk. This will help reduce strains on the skin and ligaments of your breasts and prevent them from stretching out.

Exercise

The best way to keep your body young and fit is by engaging in regular physical activity. One of such activities is exercise. As a woman, exercise helps to emphasize the perkiness of your breast. Be sure to wear a well-fitted sport bra during exercise to hold your breast in place, reduce bouncing and prevent the stretching of the skin and ligaments of your breast.

Avoid Smoking

The chemicals in cigarettes harm the collagen and elastin in your skin making it weaker and less stretchy, which causes wrinkling of the skin and sagging of the breast. Once the skin of your breasts loses elasticity, your breasts will sag, even if you are young. You should be mindful of this and avoid smoking.

Massage

Moisturize your breasts daily and gently massage in a circular motion from upside down and vice versa, to keep the skin supple and help your breast retain their elasticity. Massaging your breasts helps to increase circulation in the tissues, which helps to increase the elasticity of the breasts.

Eat Proteins

Eating proteins is the best way to heal damages to the skin, connective tissues and muscles. Your body uses proteins to heal these damages, which in turns helps strengthen your breasts to resist gravity and remain perky. Protein rich foods include meat, milk, beans, nuts etc.

Eat Complex Carbohydrates

This particularly applies to you if you exercise regularly. Complex carbohydrates take longer to digest and provide energy for a longer time than simple sugars. This energy they provide is vital for exercise (so you don’t collapse from exhaustion during exercise). Good sources of complex carbohydrates are beans, corn, potatoes, lentils, green peas, whole-grain breads etc.

Avoid Weight Fluctuations

Try to maintain a stable weight as much as you can. Avoid yo-yo dieting, avoid rapidly gaining and losing weight, and avoid becoming overweight. This is because weight fluctuations tend to stretch out the skin of your breast causing it to sag over time.

Breast-feeding Will Not Make Your Breasts Sag

Please drop the unnecessary fear of breast-feeding causing your breasts to sag (if you have this fear). Your breasts sag as they get larger and heavier during pregnancy because this process stretches the ligaments of the breast. Regardless of whether you breastfeed or not, over time your breast will still sag. Breast-feeding will not make it worse.