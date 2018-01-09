MPAC Announces Her 5th National Convention

The Muslim Public Affairs Centre, MPAC, invites the public to her 5th National Convention. The event is set to take place on December 16th and 17th at the Exhibition Hall, National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos with lots of educative programmes and funfair.

Over the years, the MPAC National Convention has established itself as a landmark event in the annual Muslim events’ calendar and is now recognized as the largest gathering of its kind across the entire country, with close to 10,000 attendees in the last four editions.

The theme of the 2017 convention is ‘Public Trust and Accountability.’ 15 distinguished speakers from home and abroad shall attempt to re-educate the participants and also raise their collective consciousness on the theme from the religious and other perspectives.

Some of the speakers are Dr. Muiz Banire (SAN), Dr. Fatima Hendricks, Dr. Abdul Hakeem Abdul Lateef, Hajia Mariam Lemu, Dr. Abdul Majeed Abdul Razzaq Alaro, Mrs. Hajara Adeola, among other eminent speakers. The discussion panelists are Mr. Femi Falana, Barrister Adetokunbo Mumuni, Mrs. Josephine Obiajulu Okei Odumakin, Mr. Debo Adeniran, among others.

The main objectives of this event are to promote an objective understanding of the Islamic faith, advance understanding between Muslims and non-Muslims in Nigeria and internationally, and to promote dialogue and build community cohesion across faiths and societies.

Activities lined up for the event include lectures, panel discussion, exhibition, family and children entertainment, chit-chat, Nasheed, matrimonial service, buying and selling, halal games, teenagers’ ethical leadership classes and lots more.

Interested participants are required to obtain their tickets online or at the assigned ticket selling centers. The ticket categories are VIP, Regular, and Students and Children.

In addition, individuals and business owners can advertise their services or sell their products at the venue of the event. Interested persons can apply to rent a stall for the 2-day event.

The event will be chaired by His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and the President General of NSCIA, while the keynote address will be delivered by the Chief Registrar of JAMB, Professor Is'haq Oloyede.

For more details, kindly visit the MPAC Convention official website at http://www.mpac-events.org/mpac-convention/index.php