Minister Dissolves  Boards of 31 Sports  Federations, Set Caretaker Committees

Listen to article

In keeping with the Olympic Charter which stipulates a 4 year tenure for all Sports Federations Boards following the expiration of the tenure of the National Olympic Sports Federations, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare has dissolved l the boards and constituted Caretaker Committees.

The Minister, who was represented by the Director of Federation, Elites Athletes Department Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development Dr.

Simon Ebhojaiye stated "Within the last 4 years, a few of the National Sports Federations Boards performed remarkably well, Having run a full Olympic cycle, the Boards of the NSFs inaugurated on 21 June, 2017 are hereby dissolved to pave way for fresh elections."

In order to ensure continuity in the administration of the Federations, Caretaker Committees are hereby put in place to manage the affairs of the Federations until elections are conducted and the new Boards inaugurated"

Ebhojaiye further said "Mindful of the Olympic Games in July 2021, the Caretaker Committees will work assiduously towards enhancing team Nigeria participation at the Games.

The Ministry in partnership with the NOC, will release in due course, the time-table for the elections into National Sports Federation Boards"

He encouraged all Nigerians with passion and interest for Sports to contribute selflessly to the development of Sports in Nigeria by indicating interest in the Membership of the various National Sports Federations.

The Caretaker Committees for the 31 National Sports Federations will run the affairs of the Federations until the inauguration of the new Boards.

The Aquatic Federation of Nigeria Caretaker committee is headed by Babatunde Fatai William's, Olumide George Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Francis Orbih Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Eng. Musa Kida, Basketball Federation of Nigeria, Rtd General Joseph Ayeni, Nigeria Boxing Federation, DIG Sani Sani Mohammed Nigeria Chess Federation, Professor Yahaya Ukwanya Nigeria Cricket Federation, G Masari Cycling Federation of Nigeria, Abubakar Gaya Darts Federation of Nigeria, Alhaji U Nahuche Nigeria Deaf Sports Federation, Abubakar Dangaladima Fives Federation of Nigeria, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlolola Nigeria Golf Federation, Prince Kelvin Erhurnwunse, Gymnastic Federation of Nigeria.

Others are Samuel Ochecho Handball Federation of Nigeria, Senator Andul Ningi, Nigeria Hockey Federation, Brig Gen. Z L Abubakar, Nigeria Judo Federation, Sila Agara, Karate Federation of Nigeria, Yakubu Abubakar Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria, Arc. Adewunmi Adekunle, Nigeria Wushu Kungfu Federation, Rtd Rear Admiral Porbeni Festus, Nigeria Rowing, Canoeing and Yatching Federation, Comrade Iyorchia Grace Nigeria Rugby Federation, Suleman Gora Nigeria Scrabble Federation, Maj. General Johnny Hamakim,Nigeria Shooting Federation, Oyerinde Adeboye,Nigeria Squash Federation, Chief Tikon Ishayaku, Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, Mrs Margaret Binga, Nigeria Taekwondo Federation, Akindoju Olaoye Nigeria Tennis Federation, Usman Musa Traditional Sports Federation of Nigeria, Musa Nimrod, Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Tonobok Okowa,Nigeria Weightlifting Federation, Dr Daniel Igali,Nigeria Wrestling Federation.