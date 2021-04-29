Npfl/la Liga U15 Promises: Heartland, Kwara United & Pillars Crash Out

Listen to article

Defending champions Katsina United, MFM FC, Akwa United and Warri Wolves have qualified for the semi-final of the NPFL/La Liga U15 Promises.

The battle for slots in the last four wasn't determined until today as the young lads thrilled at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Ajibona Uthmann became the first player to net a hat-trick in this year's tournament as MFM FC disgraced Lobi Stars 6-1.

Madu Ebuka registered a brace while Akinleminu Lucky also scored for the Olukoya Boys.

Ihuee Bernard accounted for Stars' solitary goal.

Akwa United humbled Heartland 2-0, thanks to goals from Idorenyen John and Ofofon James.

In their last game in Pool B of the competition, Wolves defeated Kano Pillars 2-1 in a keenly contested tie.

Prior to the encounter, Kwara United and Katsina United had played a barren draw in the first Pool B game of the day.

That result had set the stage for a-winner-takes-it-all clash between Pillars and Warri Wolves, as the young Seasiders had garnered four points from their two Pool B games earlier, while Kano Pillars were on three points.

The young Sai Masu Gida campaigners went ahead in the 35th minute of the tie through Ishaq Muktar from the penalty spot.

Four minutes later, Wolves had their perfect response when Jeffery Angayana scored the equalizer.

In the second half of the encounter, Manah Stephen scored the winner and deflated all hopes of qualification for Kano Pillars.

Meanwhile, MFM FC have a tricky semi-final test against defending champions Katsina.

The other fixture will see Warri Wolves lock horns with Akwa United.

Both games will take place at the Cathedral on Friday.