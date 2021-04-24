Super League: Arsenal Fans Want Kroenke Out

Listen to article

Thousands of Arsenal fans gathered outside Emirates Stadium ahead of Friday's Premier League game against Everton to protest against the north London club's American owner Stan Kroenke following the failed attempt to form a breakaway Super League, according to Reuters.

Proposals for a partially closed competition involving 12 of Europe's top clubs in England, Spain and Italy collapsed on Wednesday when most of the founders pulled out amidst stinging criticism from fans, governing bodies and the government.

Games continue to be held behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic but Arsenal supporters were out in force outside the stadium, lighting flares and chanting "We want Kroenke out" and "Get out of our club".

Supporters' protests have been key to the U-turn from the English clubs who had signed up for the Super League with Chelsea fans also protesting outside Stamford Bridge on Tuesday before their game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Kroenke, CEO Vinai Venkatesham and other figures at the club involved in the Super League plan had apologised to the players and himself.

However, Kroenke's son Josh, a director at Arsenal, said on Thursday that they do not plan to sell the Premier League club despite the intense backlash.