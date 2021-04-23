Serie A: Ibrahimovic Signs New Ac Milan Contract

Listen to article

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the 'Benjamin Button' of Serie A, on Thursday extended his contract with AC Milan until 2022 which will take him past his 40th birthday.

The Sweden striker, who turns 40 in October, has been credited with transforming Milan into title contenders again since his return in January last year.

"AC Milan is the club for which Zlatan has played the most in Italy," the Serie A side said in a statement.

"After scoring 84 goals in 130 appearances with the Rossoneri, the Swedish striker will continue to be wearing the red and black jersey next season."

"The Saga Continues @acmilan," Ibrahimovic posted on social media after penning a deal reported to be worth 6.5 million euros ($7.8 million).

Ibrahimovic, who helped the club to their last Serie A trophy in 2011, could be playing again at the highest level as Milan are in the running for a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2014.

"I feel very happy. I waited for this day and now I have another year, which is what is most important to me," Ibrahimovic told Milan TV. (AFP)