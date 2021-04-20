Pinnick, Shuaibu Rate Nwfl Premiership Super 6 High 

Listen to article

Nigeria Football Federation President and FIFA Council Member Amaju Pinnick was present at the Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium as the NWFL Premiership Super 6 opened in spectacular form as Delta Queens won 2-1 against Edo Queens on Monday evening.

Pinnick who was accompanied by the Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shuaibu, Delta State Commissioner for Sports, Tonobok Okowa, Chief Solomon Ogba and Dr. Kweku Tandoh hailed the NWFL leadership for hosting a well organised Super 6 Competition, which will determine who will represent Nigeria at the CAF Women Champions League.

" I must say I am well satisfied with what I saw today, the level of play, the organisation as well as the reception.

"The homebased players are as competent as the foreign based players and I think some of these players are good enough to play for the Super Eagles. We are proud of the good works Aisha Falode is doing and we shall continue to give her all the necessary supports.

"I am satisfied with the standard of officiating, and as a body, the NFF, NWFL does not believe in mediocrity. The the true winner will eventually emerge at the end of the day." He concluded.