NWFL Premiership Super 6: Ikechukwu Wants Better Result In Next Game.

Listen to article

Rivers Angels forward Vivian Ikechuchwu wants to see her team give a rousing response against Delta Queens after the Edwin Okon based side conceded a late goal against FC Robo Queens in their opener on Monday afternoon.

The former Abia Angels forward scored early in the second half of the game, before Gift Monday levelled with just three minutes to the end of the game.

"It's a dissapointing result for us because we thought we had won the game. We played well, soaked up the pressure from our opponent, but just couldn't score more goals.

"We now have to face Delta Queens on tuesday, a match we all feel positive about.

"They are a good side, won their first game and will want to come out stronger against us on tuesday.

" This is an opportunity for us to bounce back. Playing against Delta Queens is big, but it is even bigger because of the last result we recorded.

Rivers Angels will battle table toppers Delta Queens by 4pm on Tuesday evening at the mainbowl of the Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu Ode.