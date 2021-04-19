Uefa Slams 'disgraceful' Super League Proposal

Listen to article

European soccer's governing body Uefa on Monday said clubs and players joining a proposed breakaway Super League could be banned from all of its competitions and the World Cup as it condemned a "disgraceful and self-serving proposal".

Addressing an emergency meeting the day after 12 of Europe's top clubs announced the breakaway, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin upped the ante, describing the Super League plan as a "spit in the face" of all football lovers.

"My opinion is that as soon as possible they (the clubs) have to be banned from all our competitions and the players from all our competitions," he added.

The US investment bank JP Morgan is financing the new league, which includes clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United and is a rival to Uefa's established Champions League, Europe's elite club competition.

JP Morgan is providing a €3.5 billion grant to the founding clubs to spend on infrastructure and recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bitter battle for control of the game in Europe and its multi-billion dollar revenues entered a new phase with a letter sent by the 12 clubs to Uefa on Monday in which they said they would take legal steps in unnamed courts to protect their interests as they set up the league.

The breakaway has been criticised by soccer authorities, fan organisations and several politicians across Europe who say it entrenches the wealth and power of a small elite of clubs.

The breakaway clubs - six from the English Premier League plus three each from Spain and Italy - will be guaranteed places in the new competition in contrast to the Champions League, which requires teams to qualify via their domestic leagues.

'DISGRACEFUL PROPOSAL'

Uefa chief Ceferin said the Super League went against the core of the European football pyramid in which all clubs can dream to play in the Champions League.

"Uefa and the football world stand united against the disgraceful and self-serving proposal we have seen in the last 24 hours for a select few clubs in Europe motivated by greed. We are all united against this nonsense of a project," he added.

"As previously announced by (soccer's world governing body) Fifa and the six (continental) federations, the players... in teams that might play in the closed league will be banned from playing in the World Cup and Euros....

"We're still assessing with our legal team but we will take all the sanctions that we can."

Fifa had warned in January that any breakaway league would not be recognised by them and that players taking part could be banned from the World Cup.

Fifa issued a statement on Sunday noting its "disapproval" of a "closed European breakaway league".

Bans or other sanctions could open the way for complicated legal battles. The Super League letter urged Fifa and Uefa to agree to talks and said they wanted the breakaway league to exist alongside current European club competitions. (AFP)