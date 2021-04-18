Premier League: Nketiah Rescues Arsenal From Defeat 

Listen to article

Eddie Nketiah delivered a hammer blow to Fulham's bid for Premier League survival as the Arsenal striker's last-gasp goal rescued a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's side were seconds away from a first ever home defeat against Fulham as they laboured to find a response to Josh Maja's second-half penalty.

But Nketiah pushed Fulham closer to relegation deep into stoppage-time when he tapped in after the visitors failed to clear a corner.

It was a major setback for third bottom Fulham, who are six points behind fourth bottom Burnley and fifth bottom Brighton with just five games left.

Burnley visit Manchester United later on Sunday and Brighton travel to Chelsea on Tuesday.

Burnley and Brighton will still have a game in hand on the Cottagers after those matches.

After losing their previous four matches, Fulham were on course to mark Scott Parker's 100th match in charge with a memorable scalp.

Instead, they slipped closer to an immediate return to the Championship.

"I'm disappointed and gutted," Parker said. "I've just seen their goal back. Rob Holding looks offside to me. That's what's disappointing.

"We were so close so it's been painful. As disappointed as I am now and the team are we'll wake up tomorrow and we will fight again."

Ninth placed Arsenal are nine points adrift of the top four and their best hope of reaching next season's Champions League is winning the Europa League. (AFP)